Carrie Ann Inaba Is Julie Chen's Replacement on The Talk

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 2:17 PM

Carrie Ann Inaba's guest seat on The Talk is about to become permanent.

According to Variety, Inaba will permanently fill the seat left vacant from original host Julie Chen. Chen departed the series after sexual misconduct allegations leveled against her husband, former CBS boss Les Moonves, came to light. She still hosts Big Brother, one of the network's most popular reality shows. When Chen exited the show with a taped message, she gave Inaba a shout out.

"Carrie Ann [Inaba], I don't know, but in my opinion, you look awful good sitting in that chair my Asian sister. I'm just saying," Chen said.

Inaba was a frequent fill-in host on The Talk over the years. She previously was a guest host on Live opposite Kelly Ripa. The host, who also serves as a judge on Dancing With the Stars, will joins with Sara Gilbert, Eve, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on The Talk panel. Past hosts on The Talk include Marissa Jaret Winokur, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, and Aisha Tyler.

Inaba has been a judge on DWTS with Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli since the show stared in 2005. She's an accomplished dancer and choreographer and was one of the original Fly Girls on Fox's In Living Color.

Request for comment was not immediately returned by CBS.

The Talk airs daily on CBS.

