The Bachelor's Got a Girl in a Sloth Costume Because Why the Heck Not

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 1:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

The wait is over. 

After many long months, we finally know what weird costume one of the contestants on the new season of The Bachelor will wear and henceforth spend the entire season known as, and of course it's a giant sloth. 

The girl in question is allegedly named Alex D, though other than a picture claiming it's a picture of her, we've got no evidence that she's not an actual sloth come to find the human man who might turn her human with true love's first kiss. That's the kind of twist to this show we're still waiting for after all these years, so let's all pray this is the season it finally happens. 

Anyway, you can see the sloth in action in the latest promo for The Bachelor's big premiere, in which 30 women will get out of a car to do a bit and then go inside a house to argue with each other. One girl's got a really good question: "Is there tequila?"

Well Elyse, let's hope so, even if it's only for us. 

Photos

The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

Colton Underwood, a 26 year-old virgin former football player who appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, will begin his journey to find love in TV in just a few weeks. 

His virginity has been the subject of all promos and posters so far, and definitely doesn't escape mention in the limo arrivals either. One girl has a playing card with a V on it and jokes that she just took Colton's V card, and we can only imagine what other kinds of virgin jokes are in store for us during the premiere. At least we've got a ready-made and probably extremely dangerous drinking game to play! 

Watch the new promo below!

Anyway, we can be as snarky about all this as we possibly can and yet we'll still be on our couches (or in the office because this is actually our job) come every Monday night, glued to every minute of this nonsense. 

Sloth, we wish you well. 

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Billy Porter, Pose

Billy Porter on Pose's Game-Changing Golden Globes Nomination: "It's a New Day"

This Is Us

This Is Us Stars Preview the Answers Coming Your Way (And Apologize for Stressing You Out)

Lori Loughlin Dishes on "Fuller House" Season 4

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

Chrissy Metz: Mandy Moore's Been in Prosthetics for "600 Hours"

Legacies

How and Why Legacies Is Bringing a Vampire Diaries Character Back From the Dead

Jason Momoa, Saturday Night Live

A Super Excited Jason Momoa Is Naked and Roaming the Halls of Saturday Night Live

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.