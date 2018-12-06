Prince William Teases Kate Middleton Over Her Christmas Tree-Inspired Outfit

Prince William playfully poked fun at Kate Middleton's outfit this week.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal Air Force Akrotiri in Cyprus to meet with serving personnel and their families, as well as members of the local community. For the visit, Kate, 36, wore a $695 Army Green Smythe "Duchess Wool Blazer." She paired the blazer with a cream top and wide-legged Jigsaw trousers.

While posing for photos during their visit on Wednesday, William, 36, had everyone laughing as he joked that, in her green blazer, Kate was "camouflaged against the tree" directly behind them.