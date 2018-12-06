Chris Watts' In-Laws Speak Out in First Interview Since Daughter's Tragic Murder

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shann'an Watts, Shannan Watts, Chris Watts

Facebook

 Shan'ann Watts' parents want the world to know the good side of their daughter.

Less than a month after Chris Watts was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters, his in-laws are speaking out for the first time in a televised interview.

In a sneak peek at ABC News' 20/20, Frank and Sandra Rzucek try to stay strong as they share just some of the many good attributes of their daughter.

"She'd do anything for her children," Frank shared with Amy Robach. "She just loved her children and wanted them to have everything growing up."

Sandra added, "She was fun, full of life. She did so many things. She had her hand in everything. She was amazing."

Read

Sex, Lies and Triple Murder: Inside the Chris Watts Case and All the Chilling Details

At 34 years old, Shan'ann had overcome the risks of her lupus diagnosis to have children who were considered her "miracles." When she was murdered in her Colorado home, Shan'ann was 15 weeks pregnant.

Her parents, however, choose to focus on Shan'ann's joy that came with being a mother to daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

"They were her everything. They were her world," Sandra explained in the interview. "That was her dream [to be a mom] and then she battled lupus for a long time."

"They had a lot of love. They were amazing. I couldn't ask God for more," she continued. "He really blessed us with them. She loved everybody. Her love for children and friends was amazing."

Chris was sentenced to five life terms in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of his late wife and their two toddles. He was also sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of his unborn son and 12 years for each of three counts of tampering with a dead body.

While Chris declined to make a statement during the sentencing, Shan'ann's family made it clear that they opposed the death penalty in this case.

"Four lives were lost at the hands of the defendant on August 13 for reasons that we will never fully understand or know," Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke shared in court. "In the end, the Rzucek family was much more merciful to him than he was to his wife, his daughters and his unborn son."

For more on the Watts family murder case, watch 20/20 Friday night at 10 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ True Crim , Crime , Legal , Death , Murder , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beauty and the Beast, Tokyo Disneyland, Ride, Attraction

Get Your First Sneak Peek of Disney's Beauty and the Beast Attraction

Denzel Washington, John David Washington

30 Years After Dad Denzel, John David Washington Reacts to His Own First Golden Globe Nomination

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1516

Try Not to Cry Watching Kim Kardashian Tell Alice Johnson She's Been Freed From Prison After 21 Years

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Mrs. Jonas! Priyanka Chopra Proudly Adopts Nick Jonas' Last Name

Legacies

How and Why Legacies Is Bringing a Vampire Diaries Character Back From the Dead

Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Busy Philipps Got a 4-Hour Kim Kardashian Makeover and Honestly It's Fierce AF

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

Joe Jonas Was "Overwhelmed With Emotion" at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.