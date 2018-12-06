Black Panther and More Make History With 2019 Golden Globe Nominations

Several stars and films made history on Thursday when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes.

Terry Crews, Leslie Mann, Christian Slater, Danai Gurira and HFPA president Meher Tatna read off the contenders live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Black Panther was one of the movies to achieve an industry first. The film—which starred Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and more A-listers—is the first Marvel Studios movie to score a Golden Globes nomination in the Best Motion Picture Drama category.

Lady Gaga could also set a new record. The recording artist was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role as Ally in A Star Is Born. If she takes home the trophy, she'll be the first singer to snag a win in that category.