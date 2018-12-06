2019 Golden Globes TV Snubs and Surprises: This Is Us, Atlanta and More Nomination Shockers

If there's one thing certain in life besides death and taxes it's this: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is going to nominate some surprising folks for Golden Globes. That happened yet again on Thursday, Dec. 6 when the 2019 Golden Globe nominees were announced by Christian Slater, Leslie Mann, Terry Crews and Danai Gurira.

While there were some happy surprises—all the love for NBC's The Good Place—there were also predictable (and justified) nominees—The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—and some surprising snubs (Maya Rudolph! Hello?!). Read on for our full take on the year's TV nominees.

SURPRISE: Connie Britton

We love Connie Britton, and her glorious hair, in just about everything, we just weren't expecting Bravo's Dirty John from Universal Cable Productions to be on the radar of the HFPA.