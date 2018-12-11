Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish Will Make You Laugh Out Loud in This Night School Gag Reel

The takes may not have been perfect, but they were hilarious!

Night School stars Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Rob Riggle get dirty, theatrical and hysterical in new outtakes from the motion picture.

In the comedy, Haddish plays a night school teacher named Carrie, who is in charge of a class of troublemakers who hope to pass the GED exam and complete high school. One of these students is Teddy Walker, played by Hart, who has to give the class everything he's got to pass and change his future, after his career takes an unexpected turn. For those who have yet to see the film, all you need to know is that Carrie's unconventional teaching methods and the students' interesting personalities make for some entertaining moments.

2018 has been a stand-out year for both of the award-winning actors. Haddish was awarded her very first Emmy in honor of her impeccable hosting duties on Saturday Night Live, while Hart earned the title of Best Comedy Act of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards. Not to mention, the Jumanji star was recently announced as the host for the 2019 Academy Awards.