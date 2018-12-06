What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life for the Holidays

Teenagers are fun.

We've all been there, so no need to elaborate. Whether you live with 'em, are visiting family or just know some young adults in your life, you're probably starting to think about what to get them for the holidays. You start to ask yourself: What do the kids even like? What you loved isn't cool anymore and, quite frankly, you're a little out of touch. Don't beat yourself up about it—teenagers are tricky.

But, if you do happen to be in the market for teen-approved gifts this season, this list will save you.

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Classic UGGs

BUY IT: Classic UGGs at Nordstrom Rack, $120  or $96-$169.95 at Amazon

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Headphones

BUY IT: Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Headphones at Bloomingdales, $300 or at Amazon $299.95

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Razor Ripstik Electric Caster Board

BUY IT: Razor Ripstik Electric Caster Board, $99 at Amazon

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Ping Pong Play Set

BUY IT: Ping Pong Play Set at Shopbop, $35

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

BUY IT: JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $80 at Amazon

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

LuMee Duo Cell Phone Case

BUY IT: LuMee Duo Cell Phone Case at Amazon, $70 or  $70 at Neiman Marcus


E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Neon Sand Liquid Case

BUY IT: Neon Sand Liquid Case at Casetify, $49

 

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Wireless Headphones

BUY IT: Wireless Headphones, $26 at Amazon

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Darth Vader Socks

BUY IT: Darth Vader Socks at Urban Outfitters, $8

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Xbox One Madden NFL 19

BUY IT: Xbox One Madden NFL 19 at Target, $40

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

3D Doodle Create Pen

BUY IT: 3D Doodle Create Pen at Urban Outfitters, $80

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Balloon Doggy Money Bank

BUY IT: Balloon Doggy Money Bank at Shopbop, $60

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Adidas Sneakers

BUY IT: Adidas Sneakers at Nordstrom Rack, $50

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Superdry1954 Heritage Zip Hoodie

BUY IT: 1954 Heritage Zip Hoodie, $45 at Superdry

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Zodiac Pendant Necklace

BUY IT: Zodiac Pendant Necklace from Urban Outfitters, $24

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Bath Bomb Gift Set

BUY IT: Bath Bomb Gift Set at Urban Outfitters, $20

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Herschel Supply Co. Backpack

BUY IT: Herschel Supply Co. Backpack at Bloomingdales, $65

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Faux Leather Barrel Bag

BUY IT: Faux Leather Barrel Bag, $40 at Asos

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Faux Leather Cross Body Fanny Pack

BUY IT: Faux Leather Cross Body Fanny Pack, $26 at Asos

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Glitter Bomb Water Bottle

BUY IT: Ban.do Glitter Bomb Water Bottle at Shopbop, $26

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Game of Phones

BUY IT: Game of Phones at Uncommon Goods, $20

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

16-Piece Makeup Brush Set

BUY IT: 16-Piece Makeup Brush Set at Urban Outfitters, $25

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Popsockets

BUY IT: Popsockets at Amazon, $9

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera

BUY IT: Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera at Urban Outfitters, $60

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Cable Bite

BUY IT: Cable Bite at Urban Outfitters, $6

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Photo Clip String Lights

BUY IT: Photo Clip String Lights at Urban Outfitters, $20

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Adidas Courtset Suede Sneaker

BUY IT: Adidas Courtset Suede Sneaker, $43 at Nordstrom Rack

 

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

BUY IT: Ray-Ban Sunglasses, $80 at Macys

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

DKNY Tilly Logo Fanny Pack

BUY IT: DKNY Tilly Logo Fanny Pack, $90 at Macys

E-comm: What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life

Selfie Ring Light

BUY IT: Selfie Ring Light, $17 at Amazon

 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

 
