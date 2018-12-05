Instagram Model Accused of Coming Between Cardi B and Offset Speaks Out

The woman accused of coming between Cardi B and Offset's relationship has spoken out.

The woman, who goes by the name Summer Bunni, wrote a note on Instagram and apologized for her actions. "Goodmorning, a quick letter to the fans, followers and social media outlets. During the last 48 hours, I haven't enjoyed the social media frenzy," she typed out. "Not only is it draining but humbling. I will always be woman enough to admit when I'm wrong, and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman's pain does not bring me joy, nor do I think it's funny. I've always been for women supporting each other but in this situation not only myself but others have failed."

Summer added, "I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason. This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgement to everyone whom has questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me. Thank y'all- Summer."

She added notes to her Instagram story that gave a glimpse at the scrutiny she was under. "Praying for peace, and happiness," she wrote in one update. "I really need it right now."

Another note said, "Mentally not ready for this."

The Instagram account The Shade Room posted a video allegedly of Summer and Offset on FaceTime together, which is why she broke her social media silence.