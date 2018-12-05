George W. Bush Slips Michelle Obama Another Piece of Candy at Father's Funeral

George W. Bush had a sweet surprise for Michelle Obama on Wednesday.

After Bush entered the Washington National Cathedral for the funeral of his father, George H.W. Bush, he was seen greeting Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barack Obama and Michelle, who were all seated next to each other alongside Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. As he greeted the former First Lady of the United States, Bush handed her what seemed to be a candy or a mint. A smiling Michelle appeared to say "thank you" in response to the kind gesture as Bush then greeted the Clintons beside her.

This exchange comes three months after Bush passed Michelle a candy at John McCain's funeral.