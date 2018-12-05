Demi Lovato's Body Shamers Just Received the Ultimate Clapback From Her Family

Here's a reminder to the Internet: If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all.

Earlier this week, Demi Lovato took to Instagram and shared a photo from a recent workout class.

"Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair," she wrote to her followers. "#BJJ #BlueBelt #NeverGiveUp."

Sounds like a nice, normal social media post, right? Well as it turns out, some critics appear to be commenting on the singer's body and weight. Demi's sister saw the messages and couldn't help but speak out.

"Ya know what? Here's another thing I'm just saying to all the f--king tabloids out there right now calling my sister fat, go f--k yourself because she's the most beautiful, strong, amazing person that I've ever met in my entire life," Dallas Lovato shared in a video circulating on social media. "And everyone why are you making my sister's body the topic of your conversation, go f--k yourself."