Cardi B Ditches Her Wedding Ring and Evokes Nicki Minaj in Music Video Shoot

Cardi B has removed her wedding ring.

The "I Like It" rapper was spotted on the set of her latest music video in Miami on Tuesday, hours before announcing her split from husband Offset. The photos show Cardi without her wedding ring on her finger.

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi told her fans on Instagram late Tuesday evening. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."