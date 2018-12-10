What Is Your Favorite Christmas Song to Play on Repeat? Vote Now!

We're dreaming of a white Christmas...or at least singing about one.

As Christmas gets closer and closer, and our holiday cheer is in full supply, we can't help but get into the holiday mood by drinking hot cocoa, watching Christmas movies and of course, listening to the best holiday songs on repeat.

Over the years there has been much debate about which classic tune, or newer holiday jam reigns supreme, so we decided to open it up to you. Are you more of a classic holiday listener blasting Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" or Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" on your radio each year?

Or, are you into the more recent hits like Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" or Kelly Clarkson's "Underneath the Tree?"

There isn't a wrong answer to this question, unless you are a '90s baby who doesn't listen to NSYNC's "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" as soon as December hits every year. That is something we can't overlook!