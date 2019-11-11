15 White Elephant Gifts for the Win 2019

by Taylor Stephan & Jake Thompson | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019

The holidays are right around the corner which means the holiday party circuit is about to be in full swing! 

Being the busy bee that you are, before you know it, your calendar is about to be chock-full of social events for the festive season. It's exciting to mix and mingle but, truth be told, you're a little stressed about what to get for that white elephant gift exchange. We feel you. Selecting a gift that's funny but still cool and will be a hit, no matter the person that gets it, is a tall order. But don't worry, we did the brainstorming and handpicked items that you can order online or grab on-the-go before it's too late.

From faux fur slippers to fandom-filled coffee mugs to cozy throws, we've got everything you need to impress the crowds and get something memorable and fun. 

Here are 15 favorites below.

Holiday Gifts For Dad 2019

KOVOT Shot Glass Tic Tac Toe Game

Kill two birds with one stone with this 2-in-1 drinking game and tic tac toe board.

White Elephant Gifts
$17 Amazon
Faux Fur Slippers

Cozy up in these bright and bold faux fur slippers. Also available in white.

White Elephant Gifts
$13 H&M
25oz Galvanized Container Candle Sugared Birch

Bring a warm and welcoming atmosphere and rustic style to any room with this hearty candle.

White Elephant Gifts
$20 Target
Floral Merry AF Long Sleeve T Shirt

Keep it festive and funny with this holiday-themed shirt.

White Elephant Gifts
$30 Spencer's
Unicorn Party Mask

Keep things magical in this unicorn party mask!

White Elephant Gifts
$15 Amazon
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler

Stay hydrated in this stylish and fashion-forward water tumbler. Available in a variety of colors.

White Elephant Gifts
$38 Amazon
Employee Of The Month Runner Up Funny Novelty Mug

Give this gift to the colleague in your life with a great sense of humor.

White Elephant Gifts
$15 Amazon
York Long Faux Fur Throw

Snuggle up in style with this long faux fur throw. Available in four cozy colors

White Elephant Gifts
$15 Target
2-pack Guest Towels

Add some festive flair to your kitchen or bathroom with these feline-friendly guest towels.

White Elephant Gifts
$10 H&M
Star Wars Movie Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Sounds Mask

Just in time for the final Star Wars movie! Roar into intergalactic action with the roar-ready Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Mask, with sounds inspired by the iconic Wookie and the sounds of his roars from the Star Wars movies.

White Elephant Gifts
$32 Amazon
Drinko Bottle Cap Drinking Game

Which shot will be yours to take out? Find out when you play this game of chance!

White Elephant Gifts
$20 Spencer's
Retro Handheld Console

Channel your inner child with this retro handheld console for video game playing!

White Elephant Gifts
$35 Amazon
Boxed 4-pack Scented Candles

Give a new friend or a loved one this adorable AF pack of holiday-scented candles.

White Elephant Gifts
$15 H&M
Harry Potter Marauder's Map Ceramic Coffee Mug

Show your love of the Wizarding World with this Harry Potter mug!

White Elephant Gifts
$30 Target
Amazon Prime

Give the gift of two-day shipping, watch thousands of movies and TV with Amazon Prime, and stream millions of songs and books with the gift of Amazon Prime.

Gifts for the Super Busy
$119 Amazon

Check out gifts for the super busy and the best Black Friday toy deals on E!.

-Originally published on Dec. 5, 2018, 3:00 a.m. PT

