15 White Elephant Gifts for the Win 2019

by Taylor Stephan & Jake Thompson | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 4:00 AM
The holidays are right around the corner which means the holiday party circuit is about to be in full swing!
Being the busy bee that you are, before you know it, your calendar is about to be chock-full of social events for the festive season. It's exciting to mix and mingle but, truth be told, you're a little stressed about what to get for that white elephant gift exchange. We feel you. Selecting a gift that's funny but still cool and will be a hit, no matter the person that gets it, is a tall order. But don't worry, we did the brainstorming and handpicked items that you can order online or grab on-the-go before it's too late.
From faux fur slippers to fandom-filled coffee mugs to cozy throws, we've got everything you need to impress the crowds and get something memorable and fun.
Here are 15 favorites below.
Kill two birds with one stone with this 2-in-1 drinking game and tic tac toe board.
Bring a warm and welcoming atmosphere and rustic style to any room with this hearty candle.
Keep it festive and funny with this holiday-themed shirt.
Keep things magical in this unicorn party mask!
Stay hydrated in this stylish and fashion-forward water tumbler. Available in a variety of colors.
Give this gift to the colleague in your life with a great sense of humor.
Snuggle up in style with this long faux fur throw. Available in four cozy colors.
Add some festive flair to your kitchen or bathroom with these feline-friendly guest towels.
Just in time for the final Star Wars movie! Roar into intergalactic action with the roar-ready Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Mask, with sounds inspired by the iconic Wookie and the sounds of his roars from the Star Wars movies.
Which shot will be yours to take out? Find out when you play this game of chance!
Channel your inner child with this retro handheld console for video game playing!
Give a new friend or a loved one this adorable AF pack of holiday-scented candles.
Show your love of the Wizarding World with this Harry Potter mug!
Give the gift of two-day shipping, watch thousands of movies and TV with Amazon Prime, and stream millions of songs and books with the gift of Amazon Prime.
-Originally published on Dec. 5, 2018, 3:00 a.m. PT
