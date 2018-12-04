America's Next Top Model's Jael Strauss Dies 2 Months After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Not long after she learned about her cancer, Strauss' friends set up a GoFundMe page in her honor to help cover medical costs. Her friends wrote on the crowd sourcing page, "She has just begun chemo, but we do not know how things will play out. What we do know is that Jael is putting all of her energy and drive into fighting this insidious disease and can use as much support and love as possible." The page raised just over $18,000.

Friends and loved ones have been showing their support for Strauss on social media and the impact she had on their lives.

After competing on the reality show in 2007, her family staged an intervention on Dr. Phil due to her addiction to crystal meth in 2012.

In August, Strauss posted that she was officially 5 years sober. "I know a few things to be true: Miracles are real, recovery is possible for everyone no matter how far gone you think you are, We are never too broken to be put back together, Service work feels better than the greatest high, Sobriety makes you weirder not normal," she typed on Instagram. "I'd be dead if it weren't for all the love and forgiveness I've been showered with by my friends and my family."

Our thoughts go out to Strauss and her loved ones.