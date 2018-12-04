Sophia Bush Shares the Biggest Dating Mistake She'll Never Make Again

Sophia Bush and Anna Faris are dishing on dating deal breakers.

The One Tree Hill alum is a guest on the latest episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, during which she and the Mom star talk about how past experiences have changed the way they look at relationships. Bush also reveals what she's learned over the years and what she now knows she deserves out of a partner.

"I've been single for years," Bush tells Faris. "So here's what's interesting to me, what anybody perceives from the outside is always so different than how you feel on the inside, right? And, I think about this as I've sat with all of this stuff for the last years, and I sort of have a highlight reel where I go, OK, when I started speaking, I spoke in full sentences. I have been environmentally engaged since I was a little kid, I've been political for as long as I can remember, I went to USC for the BFA acting program."