See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Custom Wedding Rings Up Close

Priyanka Chopra's wedding band is as dazzling as she is!

For her Western wedding ceremony on Dec. 1, the actress and Nick Jonas exchanged a pair of Chopard bands, the jeweler confirms to E! News. Priyanka's dazzling band comes from the Haute Joaillerie Collection, featuring 3.90-carats of ashoka-cut diamonds with an east/west setting in platinum. The singer's ring, meanwhile, is an 18k ethically sourced yellow gold band.

The couple turned to Ralph Lauren—who dressed them for the 2017 Met Gala, where they first met—to create their looks that day. Priyanka walked down the aisle in a hand-beaded and hand-embroidered dress, featuring floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar. A spokesperson for the label says the embroidery—which included mother of pearl paillettes, crystal seed beads and Swarovski crystals—"took a total of 1,826 hours to complete. It was closed with 135 satin-covered buttons. Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins."

Priyanka completed her Ralph Lauren look with a 75-foot-long tulle veil.