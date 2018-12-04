Jenna Dewan Says She Grieved the End of Her Marriage to Channing Tatum

It's been seven months since Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum called it quits

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan released Tuesday, the World of Dance star reflected on the split and how she's navigating this new phase of her life.

"People are like, 'How do you get through this?'" she told the magazine. "I didn't run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming."

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009. They welcomed a daughter, Everly, in 2013 and seemed to live a picture-perfect family life. Fans applauded them for their cute couple photos and adorable antics, like when Dewan showed Tatum her Magic Mike-like moves on Lip Sync Battle

For all these reasons, shaking the title of "Mrs. Tatum" hasn't been easy. Ellen DeGeneres even called Dewan by her former last name during a guest appearance on her talk show earlier this year. 

"I'm obviously super aware that people know me, they know Channing, they know us together," Dewan said. "We'd been a beloved couple for a long time. I was in Berlin and people were like, 'We love your Lip Sync Battle!' I was like, oh my god. You mean the time when I humped my husband-at-the-time's face? I'm so glad that's my calling card."

Still, Tatum and Dewan haven't cut ties completely. They still co-parent their daughter and even went trick-or-treating with their little one last Halloween. However, they've both moved on romantically. Tatum has been romantically linked to Jessie J and Dewan has been spotted packing on the PDA with Steve Kazee. But if you ask Dewan, she'll say the only new man in her life is her Catahoula-Labrador mix, Cosmo.

 "He's my new boyfriend," said in regards to the rescue pup. "He's really sweet. He gives me lots of kisses."

 

Jenna Dewan

Dennis Leupold for Cosmopolitan

Nowadays, Dewan is staying busy working on World of Dance, The Resident and other film projects. It also looks like she hasn't completely given up on love. 

"I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself," she told the magazine. "And then I think you sort of transmute that out to attract the right partner. I think that people who are meant to be sort of find each other."

To read her full interview, check out the January 2019 issue of Cosmopolitan

