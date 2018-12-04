8 of Drake's Best Moments From 2018 That We're Still Not Over

If Drake had you in your feelings this year, you're not alone.

In fact, the A-list rapper had what felt like the entire world jumping out of moving vehicles and dedicating their karaoke jam sessions to a woman named Kiki with his No. 1 single "In My Feelings." The infectious anthem even spawned a viral dance challenge that motivated Will Smith to scale a bridge in Budapest and bust a move on top of it.

But we're only just skimming the surface of Drizzy's watershed year, of course. Both personally and professionally, the 32-year-old Canadian emcee embraced the next chapter of his life with the charisma and candor his fans have come to expect even since his Degrassi days.

And with nominees for the 2019 Grammys coming out in a matter of days, early predictions indicate Drake will earn plenty of recognition for his record-breaking album Scorpion.