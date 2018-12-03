Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith Dish on Sex and Dating Norms

Jada Pinkett Smith is dishing on the rules of dating with Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The Red Table Talk host is joined by her daughter and her mother for Harper's Bazaar's first-ever digital cover, released on Monday. And in an accompanying video, Jada, Willow and Adrienne talk about how dating and sex norms have changed through the generations.

"My mother wanted us to be totally well-rounded," Adrienne explains in the video. "We were dancing, we were taking ceramics. I just raised Jada the way I was raised, so I kept her in classes and her time was always consumed."