Holiday 2018 Gifts Under $100 That Feel Expensive

by Talyor Stephan | Sun., Dec. 2, 2018 6:00 AM
Shopping for all the lovely people in your life is a nice gesture and you are more than happy to do it every holiday season, but it can get a little pricy.
We're trying to say that the gifts on this list are cheap, but they're reasonable. But the best part is, they look expensive your pals will think you spent a pretty penny just on them. Not that how much you spent matters, but we're just saying let them think what they want.
For the mixologist in your life, this 5-piece bar tool set will be very well received.
BUY IT: NORDSTROM AT HOME Nordstrom 5-Piece Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set, $69
If you're pal's not a plant mom, they will be after seeing this gorgeous terrarium. Don't you think?
BUY IT: MODERN SPROUT Sanctuary Temperate Open Terrarium, $85
Whoever the woohoo girl in your crew is, you can bet she'll be all about these fanciful flutes.
BUY IT: AMERICAN ATELIER Soirée Set of 4 Stemless Champagne Flutes, $40
Article continues below
This record player may look old school, but the Bluetooth capability says otherwise.
BUY IT: Crosley UO Exclusive Cream Canvas Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player, $99
This heating pad is cute and functional. Snag a few, just to gift your favorite friends.
Make your pal's bubble bath even more relaxing with an over-the-tub tray caddy.
Article continues below
Cool gold jewelry is a great gift for anyone and this ring is no acceptation.
BUY IT: UNCOMMON JAMES BY KRISTIN CAVALLARI Cross Me Ring, $49
Whoever you know that likes to entertain will go crazy for this chic wood cheese board and knives set—trust.
BUY IT: NORDSTROM AT HOME Acacia Wood Cheese Board & Cheese Knives, $49
Get these stylish frames that protect your eyes from harsh computer lights for your office bestie.
Article continues below
Your skincare junkie friend is about to be very excited about this depuffing jade face roller.
These classic brown tortoise pattern will make a statement, but in a subtle way.
What's fancier than a candle? How about a candle and a diffuser that come in a cute set for the holidays.
BUY IT: Voluspa JAPANESE PLUM BLOOM SCALLOPED CANDLE & DIFFUSER GIFT SET, $45
Article continues below
Get your spiritually savvy friend this high-end crystal water bottle and they'll be happy as can be.
No one we know ever says no to a new phone case. Especially this sleek marble one.
BUY IT: Richmond & Finch WHITE MARBLE & ROSE IPHONE 6/7/8 CASE, $46
Upgrade your fashionista's go-to hoops with a cool star-shaped pair.
BUY IT: 8 Other Reasons STARGIRL 2 THREAD EARRINGS, $40
Article continues below
You are such a good friend.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?