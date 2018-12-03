This The Office Reunion Will Warm Your Heart

There might be something in the pipeline, but probably not a revival. Carell has downplayed the idea of reviving The Office after rumors first started swirling in late 2017, rumors NBC's then-president Bob Greenblatt confirmed…but also put the kibosh on.

"Because The Office is on Netflix and replaying, a lot more people have seen it recently," Carell told Esquire. "And I think because of that there's been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back. But apart from the fact that I just don't think that's a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted ten years ago. The climate's different."

"I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he's certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That's the point, you know? But I just don't know how that would fly now. There's a very high awareness of offensive things today—which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn't really work," he continued.