Sarah Hyland's Cousin Dies in Drunk Driving Accident

Sarah Hyland revealed on her Instagram stories that her 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday died in a drunk driving accident on Saturday.

In a screenshot taken from the GoFundMe page, Hyland wrote, "This is my 14 year old cousin Trevor. Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries."

According to Trevor's GoFundMe page set up by his mom Becky and sisters Tessa and Zoee, the Omaha, Nebraska natives were "driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident due to a drunk driver."

It continued, "Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven."