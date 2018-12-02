Halsey Calls Out Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for "Lack of Inclusivity"

The comments Halsey is most likely referring to is from a Vogue interview in which the vice president of public relations, Ed Razek, made a comment about trans people. He told Vogue, "Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don't think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us."

The term "transsexual" is a fairly outdated term, which is another reason why his comment sparked backlash. Victoria's Secret CEO Jan Singer resigned on Nov. 20 amid a major decline in sales, CNN reports.