Julianne Hough, Sterling K. Brown and More Stars Attend Jennifer Klein’s Annual Holiday Bash

The holidays are finally upon us, which means it's party time! To kick off the December festivities, producer Jennifer Klein threw her annual holiday bash on Saturday night where the bass was thumping, the sweet treats were in high demand and the Chloe Wine flowed freely. E! News has all the details on the star-studded celebration.

Julianne Hough, who looked gorgeous in a festive red coat, attended with her husband Brooks Laich and her brother Derek Hough. Julianne chatted happily with Maria Menounos while Derek and Brooks were nearby having a lively conversation with Joel McHale.

Later on, the they all moseyed outside where Brooks and Derek hit the dance floor and Derek showed off his Dancing With the Stars moves when the DJ played "Dance and Shout" by Michael Jackson. Derek was also seen pushing around the Sprinkle Cupcake cart, much to partygoers delight.