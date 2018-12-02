Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo With a Tribute to Mac Miller

Another day, another tattoo cover up.

After their whirlwind engagement and subsequent breakup, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are both taking the necessary steps to cover up many of the matching tattoos they either got together or about the other person.

A few days after announcing their split, Grande performed at NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween where she was seen quite literally covering her "Pete" tattoo with a Band-Aid. A few weeks later, the"Reborn" ink on her hand that she got with Davidson had been turned into some sort of feather or leaf. Both Grande and Davidson got a heart design over other tattoos, which almost made it look like they got matching break-up tats.