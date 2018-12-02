Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly Are Married

"He's actually my youngest sister's boyfriend's friend from drama school in England...and I have known him for the past four years but didn't see him," Akerman said on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan earlier this year. "Then all of a sudden he came back from England like a year-and-a-half ago, and I just kinda looked and him and went, 'Wow, have you always been this cute?'"

"He was brilliant with my son and that was it, and my heart melted," she said.

Sebastian, she said, responded to the engagement news by jumping up on the couch and saying, "Yay, we're getting married!"