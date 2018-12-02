Kensington Palace Breaks Silence After Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Feud Rumors: Report

Those Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle feud rumors? Looks like they're Fake News. Well, at least the latest development.

Amid mounting tabloid reports of tense moments between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's wives, Kensington Palace has issued a rare statement, of denial, in response to a Saturday story by The Sun. The outlet quoted a source as saying that Kate and Meghan had an "explosive row," or argument, before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May. According to the newspaper, Kate allegedly told Meghan not to berate members of her team, saying, "That's unacceptable, they're my staff and I speak to them."

"This never happened," The Sun quoted a Kensington Palace spokesman as saying, in response to the argument claims.

The source had also told The Sun, "It's a tricky situation but it was a one-off and they are determined to maintain a positive relationship even though they are obviously very different in their approach."