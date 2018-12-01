Chris Harrison Calls Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor "Gut-Wrenching"

There's dramatic, and then there's Chris Harrison-level of dramatic.

If the first promo of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which premieres Jan. 7, 2019, Underwood jumps over a fence at one point, but of course we have no clue why yet. Plus, there are tears galore and lots of shirtless shots of the former football player.

Is it January 7 yet?

Harrison, who has been at the helm of Bachelor Nation for years now, talked to E! News' Nina Parker at KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One about this upcoming season and why people need to give Underwood a chance.

"Once you get to see him and know him, everyone is going to fall in love with him and really respect that he is so open, so vulnerable, so emotional," The Bachelor host said.