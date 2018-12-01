Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share First Photos From Wedding Weekend

A day before they exchanged vows and became husband and wife, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated with their loved ones at beautiful, traditional pre-wedding Hindu ceremonies.

The Mehendi and Sangeet were held on Friday and were two of several pre-wedding festivities for the couple in the 36-year-old actress' native India this week. She and Nick, 26, made their marriage official on Saturday at a Western, Christian ceremony officiated by the groom's dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., a pastor, at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They plan to have a traditional Hindu wedding there later this weekend.

Hours after they became husband and wife, Priyanka and Nick released the first photos from their three-day wedding weekend, specifically from their Mehendi ceremony, where they wore traditional Indian garb. The bride-to-be wore a colorful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture 48-multipanelled organdy sherwani embellished in silk detailing and containing two organza layered drapes.

The groom-to-be-wore a traditional Hindu, aqua Banarasi cotton Bakhiya kurta, embellished in finest threadwork embroidery in various stitches.