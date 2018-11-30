All the Details on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Pre-Wedding Sangeet

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's pre-wedding festivities are making us jealous.

Friends and family of the famous couple turned out in fabulous style for the Sangeet ceremony held at the luxurious Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. A source shared, "Everybody had so much fun at the Sangeet."

On the agenda for the pre-wedding ceremony were performances by Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and members of the Chopra family. According to the insider, each "team" recreated "their own version of how they both met" in dance form. These well-rehearsed performances were all part of a competition to test who is the most creative, although there's no word yet on who won.

Both the dancers and onlookers had a "blast watching and performing." Plus, the chosen music was both Hindi and American so that everyone could join in on the fun. And more importantly, the insider said that "Nick and Priyanka were laughing and had a great time watching all the performances!"