Melissa Joan Hart, Candace Cameron Bure Are Down to Star in Ocean's 8 Style Christmas Movie...Let's Make That Happen

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 2:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will the real queen of Christmas stand up? Melissa Joan Hart and Candace Cameron Bure are buddies on social media and star in just about every Christmas-themed TV movie out there, but don't call them rivals.

Hart, who stars in Lifetime's A Very Nutty Christmas airing Friday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m., is happy to give Cameron Bure the title of Queen of Christmas.

"I would give to her in a second," Hart told E! News. And she wants to costar in a made-for-TV-movie with her Christmas pal.

In a separate interview, Cameron Bure, who stars in Hallmark's A Shoe Addict's Christmas, said she's never had any competition with Hart or any of the common Christmas movie stars like Hart or Lacey Chabert, they don't compare ratings, it's just about support.

Photos

25 Days of Christmas 2018 Guide

"The really cool thing about Hallmark Channel and even the other networks that all of us women that are in our 30s and 40s and we're working and doing these films is that we're so supportive of each other because right now, this day, this time and place in our world, we have to be supportive of one another and we really, truly are," Cameron Bure said.

"This is a place for women to say, we are working, we are leading these movies, we are producing them, we are directing them and we thank the networks that are giving us the platform to do it," she added.

And what about getting everyone together?

"I would love to play sisters or something, have some fun with that," Hart said. And she didn't stop there, why not get the rest of the Christmas queens from Lifetime and Hallmark together a la Ocean's 8?

"Danica McKellar, Kellie Martin, we get the whole crew to—Megan Hilty—all the sisters of Christmas or something, right? The seven sisters of Christmas or something. I love it," Hart pitched.

Um, Hallmark/Lifetime, are you listening? Click play on the videos above to hear more from the stars.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melissa Joan Hart , Candace Cameron Bure , Christmas , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shannon Beador, RHOC, Real Housewives of Orange County

A Teary Shannon Beador Opens Up About Custody in Divorce From David at RHOC Reunion

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Why Tyra Banks Used Her Son for Inspiration in Life-Size 2

90 Day Fiance

Um, Is 90 Day Fiancé Star Steven Jealous of His Own Baby?

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

See All of the Game of Thrones Stars' Drastic Post-Show Makeovers

Melissa Joan Hart Wants to Play Candace Cameron Bure's Sister

Bethenny Frankel, Nene Leakes

It's The Real Housewives Crossover of Your Dreams Just in Time for the Holidays

Julia Roberts, Ellen DeGeneres, Dermot Mulroney, Martha Stewart

Julia Roberts' Hilarious TV Surprise Features Dermot Mulroney, Fake Boobs and a Pie

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.