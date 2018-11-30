What You May Have Forgotten About Life-Size and How Life-Size 2 Compares

This weekend, Eve is back.

Eighteen years after the debut of the first movie, Tyra Banks is once again playing a doll come to life in Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve, and there was really only one way we could prepare ourselves for such an event: We had to rewatch Life-Size 1.

While we were ready for a cheesy TV movie we could have only loved at the naive age of 10, we were not ready for the movie we actually got—an unexpectedly funny and sweet movie that was also a lot more feminist than we remembered it being.

The movie wastes no time in telling us that little girls no longer like dolls. They like to play football, and they want something "with microchips" rather than a silly doll named Eve with a hundred careers and a hundred corresponding outfits