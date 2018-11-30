All the Celebrity Cameos in Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 12:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Bring It On, Thank U Next Video

Instagram / Alfredo Flores

Ariana Grande's latest music video burns bright with serious star power. 

After much anticipation and a promotional lead up that rivaled even the buzziest of Academy Award contenders, the pop star dropped the music video for "Thank U, Next" on Friday.

Ariana promised to pay homage to teen movie classics like Mean GirlsBring It On13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde, and the visual for "Thank U, Next" did that and so much more. Several of the films' original stars like Jennifer Coolidge and Jonathan Bennett made appearances, in addition to Grande's own celebrity pals, former co-stars and longtime besties and a very special guest fans anticipated would get the part.

Despite revealing a handful of roles prior to its Friday release, the 25-year-old was able to keep a few celebrity cameos a total secret.

Photos

Celebrity Cameos in Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video

Check them out by scrolling below: 

Kris Jenner, Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Republic Records

Kris Jenner

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager plays Regina George's mom in the Mean Girls segment.

Ariana Grande, Thank U Next Video

Instagram

Jennifer Coolidge

They're taking the dog, dumbass! The Legally Blonde actress reprises her iconic role to star opposite Ariana's re-imagination of Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods.

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bennett, Mean Girls, Thank U, Next

Instagram / Ariana Grande

Jonathan Bennett

The pop star couldn't breathe new life into Mean Girls without incorporating Aaron Samuels himself! 

Article continues below

Troye Sivan

Universal Records

Troye Sivan

"I heard she's a lesbian now and dating some girl named Aubrey," the singer-songwriter riffs in the music, satirizing Mean Girls and referencing the mistake Apple Music made in publishing the lyrics to "Thank U, Next."

Ariana Grande, Thank U Next Video

Instagram

Colleen Ballinger

The YouTube star and comedienne rocks her baby bump for the Bring It On-inspired portion of the wildly popular visual. 

Ariana Grande, Thank U Next Video

Instagram

Elizabeth Gillies

Grande taps her former Victorious co-star to reprise Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls character, and yes the resemblance is uncanny. 

Article continues below

Matt Bennett, Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next, Video

Republic Records

Matt Bennett

Grande's other Victorious co-star is the Cliff to her Torrence in the Bring It On part of the video.

Daniella Monet, Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next, Video

Republic Records

Daniella Monet

A third Victorious alum can bring it!

Stefanie Drummond

Universal Records

Stefanie Drummond

Pete Davidson gets a subtle shout out in the video thanks to this Mean Girls star, who tells the camera, "Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me and I broke off an engagement."

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, Thank U Next Video

Instagram

Gabi DeMartino

The YouTube star (who is a self-proclaimed Ariana superfan and often impersonates the singer) lands a cameo role in the music video. 

Don't mind us while we watch "Thank U, Next"...

...on loop for the rest of the day! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miley Cyrus, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Video

All the Controversial Topics Miley Cyrus Tackles in Her New Music Video

Kesha, 2019 Governor's Awards

Dr. Luke and Kesha's Legal Battle Gets Even Nastier: What They're Claiming Now

Kanye West, Jay-Z

Jay-Z Denies Slamming Kanye West in Meek Mill's "What's Free"

Shawn Mendes

15 Jingle Ball Music Moments We'll Never Forget On and Off Stage

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Takes Us on a Fiery Police Chase in ''Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'' Music Video

Mac Miller's Secret Instagram Is Discovered

Justin Bieber, London

You Better Belieb Justin Bieber Is Dropping New Music ''Sooner Than You Think''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.