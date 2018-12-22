We're All About That Bass, Meghan Trainor & Her Killer Music Videos on Her 25th Birthday

Today is Meghan Trainor's birthday and we're ready to get our lips moving and shout it from the rooftop.

The Massachusetts native turns 25 years old today and based on how amazing 24 was for her we can only imagine what this year will bring.

On her birthday last year, Trainor's then-boyfriend Daryl Sabara proposed to her making her 24th birthday one to remember. Since then, she's released a few teaser singles including, "No Excuses" off her upcoming album and been a judge on Fox's The Four: Battle for Stardom. Oh, and she performed during the Thanksgiving halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys game against the Washington Redskins.

Clearly, her 25th year has a lot to live up to, but based on the fact that her album Treat Myself is available for pre-order now—the release date has yet to be announced—it's already going to have one major bright spot in it.

As we wait for the birthday girl to drop her next record, why not take a look back at her best music videos to date?