Lisa Rinna Changes Her Hair Color for the First Time in Decades

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 10:45 AM

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Vanderpump once told Lisa Rinna to lighten up—and now, she has!

The '90s TV star—whose signature short, textured hairstyle has sometimes been a talking point on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—debuted a new look on Instagram Friday, courtesy of Scott King and Joey Maalouf. "She blonde," Rinna wrote in the caption, adding the lipstick kiss emoji. King shared the same image, writing, "Just a little blonde moment last night."

Maalouf commented, "SHE BAD."

Lest any of her followers think her new look is permanent, Rinna confessed on Instagram Stories her blonde pixie cut is actually fake. "Caught," she wrote on one of her pictures. "Wig."

It's been a year of experimentation for Rinna, who rocked 14 inches of hair extensions when she stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January. "It was time," said the 55-year-old reality star, adding it'd been 19 years since she'd last had long hair. "What the hell!"

For that temporary makeover, she turned to Julius Michael to update her look. "I think spending the last two years with Erika Janye has rubbed off on me. It really has," Rinna, who'd go on to dress up as her friend for Halloween, told People. "She has the most fabulous hairdos."

Did Lisa Rinna Throw a Wine Glass at Kim Richards?

Rinna continued to try new looks throughout the year. "I'm trying to grow my hair out," the reality star said on Instagram Stories in April. "It's really hard!" Months later, she rocked a dramatic ponytail for a red carpet event—made, of course, using high-quality hair extensions.

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

