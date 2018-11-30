Tiffany Trump Is Dating a Rich Man From Nigeria

Tiffany Trump has a new man in her life.

On Thursday, Page Six reported that President Donald Trump's youngest daughter is dating Michael Boulos, citing sources.

So, what do we know about her new beau? According to the media outlet, Boulos is the heir to Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, a multi billion-dollar trading conglomerate. While the wealthy businessman lives in London, he was born in Nigeria.

So how did the lovebirds meet? According to Page Six's sources, the two met this summer while they were both on vacation in Mykonos, Greece. In fact, their relationship is reportedly going so well that she's rumored to have brought Boulos to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving.

"Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar," the insider told Page Six. "But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family."

The reported couple were also spotted attending the Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week this fall.

Neither one has commented on the rumored romance.