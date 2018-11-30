Joy Behar Speaks Out After Kid Rock Calls Her a "Bitch" on Fox News

After Kid Rock referred to Joy Behar as "that bitch" on Friday's episode of Fox & Friends, the TV host spoke out about the singer on The View.

Rock made the comment after being asked about President Donald Trump's leadership during the Fox News morning show. He then proceeded to speak about the divided state of the country.

"It's so hard for people just to get past that we can disagree and still be cordial with one another and you know just talk about things without going for each other's throats and protests and everything," he said. "God forbid you say something a little bit wrong. You're racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, this, that and the other. People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct. And, I would say, you know, love everybody, except—I'd say screw that Joy Behar bitch."

Behar has been known to speak out against Trump.

Host Steve Doocy immediately told Rock he could not use that kind of language.

"I mean, lady. Lady!" the musician noted.

Doocy then apologized to viewers for the name-calling.

"Listen, she's just got a different point of view than you do," he said.

Rock then suggested he might "go on" on The View and "hash it out with her." He also noted that he was "joking" and said people should be able to express their different opinions while still being friendly enough to go out and have a beer.

Near the end of the segment, Doocy questioned Rock to ensure he was apologizing for his comment.

"I did apologize for the language—not the sentiment," Rock said.

Doocy then assured viewers "we don't feel that way" and said the network apologized for both.