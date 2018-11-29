About That Scream Homage on Riverdale...

When there's Jiffypop popping in a dark kitchen, you know something spooky's about to go down.

That's how we immediately knew there was a Scream reference on the way in last night's episode of Riverdale, when Alice (Madchen Amick) put the pan on the stove and then walked away. She and Betty (Lili Reinhart) were then terrorized by what appeared to be the Gargoyle King inside their house, so they ran upstairs and into a bedroom. Suddenly, FP (Skeet Ulrich) was climbing in through the window, and they were screaming, just like Neve Campbell in Scream, when her boyfriend Billy, played by Ulrich, unexpectedly climbed through her bedroom window.

When E! News was on the Vancouver set of the show, Ulrich said the scene definitely brought back at least one memory of filming the iconic 1996 movie.