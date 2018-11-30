Inside Jana Kramer's Long Road Back to Happiness After So Many Heartbreaks

Two years ago, Jana Kramer didn't dare imagine being in this position. Or, she imagined it, but had little reason to think it would become a reality.

The 90210 and One Tree Hill actress turned country music artist and now ripped-from-life-experience podcaster has been through ever so much leading up to the birth of her son Jace Joseph Caussin, her second child with husband Mike Caussin.

The struggle to stay positive on the road to conceiving a healthy baby alone could have sent anybody spiraling, and Kramer has openly admitted that she had some truly bad days after suffering miscarriages before and after having her first child, daughter Jolie Rae Caussin.

And then there was the understandable concern that she wasn't building a life with the right guy. Déjà vu all over again.