Meet the Ladies in Priyanka Chopra's Bride Squad

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Dec. 1, 2018 4:00 AM
As Priyanka Chopra has been preparing to becomes a bride, she's had these ladies by her side.
It's no secret that the Quantico alum is exchanging vows with pop star Nick Jonasthis weekend in India. The power couple's wedding festivities have featured an array of traditional events through the week, culminating in weekend ceremonies where they will officially tie the knot.
As is customary for many couples, the two are slated to have the support of a bridal party—and a pretty big one, at that. "Nick has 11 groomsmen," a source previously told E! News. Traditionally, the bride will select nearly as many bridesmaids to match and, judging by the bevy of ladies Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party with earlier this month, that will most likely be the case for this wedding, too.
While Chopra has not publicly confirmed who has been named a bridesmaid, she's mentioned the same group of 12 women on social media, including shots of them all in Amsterdam, where the bride-to-be jetted off to party before the big day. A source also told E! News that Chopra would have 12 ladies by her side.
So, who's been mentioned in the #bridesquad? Among the famous faces are future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who was snapped in India earlier in the week for the pre-wedding events alongside fiancé Joe Jonas.
Then, there's soon-to-be sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, who was spotted at Chopra's lavish bridal shower last month. Priyanka's famous cousin Parineeti Chopra has also been present for all of the bridal fun.
Check out E!'s gallery below to put names to the faces of some of the women who have been supporting Priyanka all the way to her special day:
Chopra has another best friend in his film producer.
The filmmaker is one of Priyanka's besties.
This lady was by Priyanka's side as she rang in her 35th birthday.
Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock
The gal pals and fellow actresses have Hollywood in common.
Yogen Shah/India Today Group/Getty Images
The famed Bollywood actress is a cousin of Priyanka.
Gary Gershoff/WireImage Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
If there's any gal who knows about marrying into the Jonas family, it's Danielle Jonas, who married the older Jonas brother, Kevin Jonas, back in 2009.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
The bride will soon have a sister in the Game of Thrones star, who is engaged to future brother-in-law Joe Jonas.
