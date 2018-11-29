Supernatural Stars Answer Your Burning Questions

You asked, and now the guys of Supernatural are answering.

Ahead of the show's 300th episode celebration, we asked our Twitter followers for the questions they had for the cast of the CW drama (now in its 14th season!), and we definitely got a lot more questions than we even had time to ask.

We did our best, however, and definitely got a few intriguing answers from Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins about everything from Michael/Dean to the state of Heaven to their favorite episodes to their favorite season hair-wise. (That last one caused quite a bit of discussion, but two out of three agreed!)