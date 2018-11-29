Stephen Curry Goes Above and Beyond to Make a Little Girl's Dream Come True

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 12:01 PM

Stephen Curry

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Stephen Curry has responded to a little girl's letter, making her sneaker dreams come true.

When 9-year-old Riley Morrsion couldn't find Curry 5 sneakers for girls on the Under Armour website, she decided to write to the basketball star for his help. And not only did Curry respond, but he went above and beyond to show just how much he cared.

"Dear Stephen Curry, My name is Riley (just like your daughter :), I'm 9 years old from Napa, California. I am a big fan of yours," Morrison's letter, posted on Twitter, reads. "I enjoy going to Warriors games with my dad. I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5's, because I'm starting a new basketball season."

Stephen Curry Pens Powerful Essay About His Daughters and Gender Equality

"My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5's for sale under the girls section," Morrison's letter continues. "However, they did have them for sale under the boys section, even to customize. I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5's too."

After seeing the letter, Curry took to the time to correct this error and sent Morrison a sweet message.

"Hey Riley, I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue," Curry's response states. "Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as 'boys' on the website. We are correcting this NOW! I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly—so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5's now AND you'll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6."

"Lastly, we have something special in the works for International Women's Day on March 8th, and I want you to celebrate with me!" Curry tells Morrison in the letter. "More to come on that, but plan to be in Oakland that night! All the best!"

The Under Armour website has officially been update, and the Curry 5 sneakers can be found in the Girls' Basketball Athletic Shoes section HERE.

