Taylor Swift Is the Most Influential Person on Twitter in 2018—With Just 13 Tweets

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 11:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift

Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

Lucky number 13!

Taylor Swift is the most influential person on Twitter for the year of 2018, according to social media monitoring company Brandwatch. The company released its annual list of the most influential women and men on Twitter this week, with Swift taking the top spot for the women and Liam Payne taking the top spot for the men. However, with an "influencer score" of 98, Swift beats out Payne's 97 score to take the top influencer title.

Superstar Swift, who posts more frequently on social media platforms like Instagram and Tumblr, has only posted 13 original tweets this year.

Read

How Taylor Swift Turned Her Big reputation Into an Unforgettable Tour

"The accounts were ranked according to a selection of criteria that added together to create their influence score," Brandwatch says of their research. "This is a measure of how influential an account is over time, based on the level of genuine engagement they are creating. While lots of followers, retweets and replies will help, the more influential the people they engage with, the better the score."

Swift, who has 83.1 million Twitter followers, also retweeted pals Camila Cabello and Charli XCX this year, as well as popular outlets like Rolling Stone. The "End Game" singer has also liked numerous tweets from fans and outlets over the last year.

Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato topped the list with influencer scores of 96. President Donald Trump also received a score of 96, while Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Barack Obama, Cristiano Ronaldo and Niall Horan received an influencer score of 95.

Take a look at the complete lists HERE.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Travis Scott Serenades Kylie Jenner in Front of 20,000 Fans

Kate Hudson

Here's Why Kate Hudson Wants to Lose 25 Pounds After Giving Birth

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Are "Getting Serious"—But Don't Expect a Wedding Invite Anytime Soon

Sarah Hyland

Let Sarah Hyland and Jordan Fisher Get You Into the Holiday Spirit With a Sparkly Song and Dance

Will Smith, Jada Smith, Sheree Fletcher

How Jada Pinkett Smith Transformed Her Relationship With Will Smith's Ex-Wife

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Won't Become a Mom "Any Time Soon"

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Makes a Cameo in Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Diaries

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.