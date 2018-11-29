Hailey Baldwin Won't Become a Mom "Any Time Soon"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, New Year's Eve 2015.

Instagram

Hailey Baldwin may be a Mrs., but mom is not joining her list of titles just yet. 

The 22-year-old model, who famously—and unexpectedly—wed Justin Bieber two months after he popped the question—doesn't have her eye on expanding the Bieber family just yet. 

According to Vogue Arabia, for which she posed as their December cover girl, Baldwin opened up about starting a family. "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say that now, that's a closer reality," she told the magazine. However, she also noted it won't be happening "any time soon."

Whenever that time comes, her pop star husband will be on board. After all, he's had a family on his brain for years already. 

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Marriage

"By 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family. I want to be a young dad," the Grammy winner told WWD back in 2011. "I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do—to be successful, to do a movie or whatever. But if the time is right, I definitely want to be married by 25." With his 25th birthday approaching in March, the Biebs can check that goal off his bucket list. As for little ones, there's still plenty of time to address that goal. 

When they do become parents, Baldwin and Bieber will have an idea of how to raise their kids in the glare of Hollywood's spotlight—after all, both have been in it since they were teens. Fortunately for the famous daughter of Stephen Baldwin, all the family's attention was not immediately directed at her. 

"I got to have a normal childhood and teenage years. I didn't start getting recognition on my own until I was around 19," she told the magazine. "There are some ‘normal' things I never did—like go to college—but I do think I was able to learn how to have a schedule, be on time, and be responsible, all because I started working at 17."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

As for managing the added layer of fame as the new Mrs. Bieber these days, she takes a break from logging on. 

"I spend increasingly less time on social media," she told Vogue Arabia. "This has helped me balance everything that comes with this life."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hailey Baldwin , Babies , Celeb Kids , Justin Bieber , Celebrity Families , Pregnancies , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Travis Scott Serenades Kylie Jenner in Front of 20,000 Fans

Kate Hudson

Here's Why Kate Hudson Wants to Lose 25 Pounds After Giving Birth

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Is the Most Influential Person on Twitter in 2018—With Just 13 Tweets

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Are "Getting Serious"—But Don't Expect a Wedding Invite Anytime Soon

Sarah Hyland

Let Sarah Hyland and Jordan Fisher Get You Into the Holiday Spirit With a Sparkly Song and Dance

Will Smith, Jada Smith, Sheree Fletcher

How Jada Pinkett Smith Transformed Her Relationship With Will Smith's Ex-Wife

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Makes a Cameo in Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Diaries

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.