Let Sarah Hyland and Jordan Fisher Get You Into the Holiday Spirit With a Sparkly Song and Dance

Not quite in the holiday spirit yet? Don't worry, Sarah Hyland and Jordan Fisher are here to fix that. The duo host ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration and start the show off with a glittery bang—a show-stopping "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" song and dance performance. E! News has your exclusive first look in the video above.

Surprised Hyland can sing? Don't be! She sang in ABC's Dirty Dancing, a TV movie version of Annie and on Modern Family. Additionally, she worked with Boyce Avenue and covered The Chainsmokers, Maroon 5 and more.