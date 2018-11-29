Sebastian Stan Gets Naked and Takes a Tour of Athens

There was a full moon in Athens this week—and it wasn't in the sky.

In spite of the 56-degree temperature, Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough stripped completely naked and hopped on a motorcycle as they toured Greece Wednesday. They weren't feeling rebellious, though, as they were actually in the midst of shooting a scene for their film Monday. Although Stan's body was partially covered by Gough's, her butt was fully exposed to passersby.

The actors play a self-destructive American couple living in Athens.

Writer-director Argyris Papadimitropoulos explained the film's premise to Deadline in August. "Many people don't feel like getting involved in intense relationships anymore. And that to me is so sad," Papadimitropoulos said. "Chloe and Mickey's story is a very honest look at one relationship, and in it there are elements everyone will recognize from their own experiences."