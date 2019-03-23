How Priyanka Chopra Became Meghan Markle's Ride or Die

Sometimes a girl just has a conflict, okay?

While Priyanka Chopra has had no shortage of besties at her side as she cycled through her standard pre-wedding rituals and initial three days of festivities with groom Nick Jonas (Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Ripa and sister-in-law-to-be Daniella Jonas were among the 100 or so guests dancing and sipping cocktails at Tiffany's New York City flagship location for her October bridal shower while her other future sister-in-law Sophie Turner made the trek to Amsterdam for Chopra's bachelorette bash a week later), to some the guest list boiled down to one VIP: Meghan Markle.

The expectant duchess initially sent her RSVP as a firm maybe, with one source telling E! News she was "trying to see if she can come," but ultimately her tight schedule was too much to contend with.

While a swing through India was a tough order for a woman so in demand, some saw it as a snub. And when Chopra was a no-show at Meghan's luxe Amal Clooney- and Serena Williams-hosted baby shower in New York City this February, those same fans assumed that was the actress' bitter response.