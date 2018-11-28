Rihanna and Hassan Jameel's Latest Date Night Shuts Down All Those Split Rumors

Maciel / BACKGRID
Rihannahas love on the brain.
The pop star and her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel did date night in style at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday night. Bodyguards escorted the makeup mogul to a private dining room in the back of the A-list hot spot, where she and Hassan dined for over three hours.
Rumors about Ri-Ri's relationship status recently began swirling after considerable time passed without a sighting of the couple together. However, things appear to be going well between the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2017.
They were even seen together at a promotional event for the car company Rivian, which the Saudi Arabian billionaire invests in.
Perhaps the singer has simply been too busy to spend time with her man in the public eye. Let's not forget that she is a makeup mogul, designer and singer.
And now, the singer is adding actor to her growing list of accomplishments. After her successful role on Ocean's 8, the 30-year-old is continuing the success by joining Donald Glover for the film Guava Island. The project is being kept under tight wraps, but fans cannot wait to see what the pair have in store.
The Barbadian princess has also become a famed beauty vlogger on YouTube in the past year, having launched the popular Tutorial Tuesdays With Rihanna videos on the Fenty Beauty channel.
No word yet about when the singer will release another album, but, judging by Ri-Ri's Twitter, she know we're waiting.
