Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Adorably Feeds Baby Miles: See More of Their Sweetest Sibling Moments

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 2:24 PM

Luna Simone Stephens is showing baby brother Miles the bottle ropes. 

There's two times the sweetness in John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's house thanks to their two little ones. From bath time to snuggles, the big sister-little brother duo are stealing everyone's heart on social media, courtesy of their famous parents' postings. 

The latest heartwarming moment was a video Teigen posted on Instagram of Luna showing her sibling how to drink out of his bottle. The doting toddler held the bottle to Miles' mouth before instructing him how to do it himself. 

"Hold it with two hands, Miles," the 2-year-old tot adorably advised. We're melting!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

It seems like mama Teigen melted too because she shared a crying emoji in the caption. Needless to say, it's cuteness overload and little Luna is already rocking the big sister role. 

 

For more of their sweetest sibling moments, check out E!'s gallery below:

Bottle Time!

Luna showed her little brother the ropes when it came to bottle time. 

Baby Bath

The adorable tots struck a pose during bath time. 

Life With Legend

The brother and sister hung out with their famous dad, John Legend

Jet Set

They may be young, but Luna and Miles already know the jet set life. 

So Sweet

In the words of mama Chrissy Teigen, "*heart explodes*"

Sisterly Love

There's nothing like a big hug from your big sister!

